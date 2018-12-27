Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.16.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$5.89 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.76 and a twelve month high of C$8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$338.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.529999978404076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

