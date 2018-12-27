CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Holdings Increased by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 733,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,083 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $39,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,585,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,409,000 after buying an additional 757,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,465,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,278,000 after buying an additional 291,671 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,218,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,906,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,671,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,629,000 after buying an additional 180,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,172,000 after buying an additional 502,919 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CF. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $183,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $42.60 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.70 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.40, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.94 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

