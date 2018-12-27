Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) CEO Purchases $3,638,888.10 in Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 93,090 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $3,638,888.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,098,785.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,976,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,909,000 after buying an additional 2,179,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,710,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,211,000 after buying an additional 1,420,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,467,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,478,000 after buying an additional 944,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 693.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 984,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,410,000 after buying an additional 860,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.08 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.54.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

