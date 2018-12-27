Cheng-Ming Huang Purchases 80,000 Shares of GigaMedia Limited (GIGM) Stock

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) CEO Cheng-Ming Huang purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $215,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cheng-Ming Huang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 21st, Cheng-Ming Huang purchased 70,000 shares of GigaMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $203,700.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $2.85 on Thursday. GigaMedia Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter.
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.