Chevron (CVX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.39 and last traded at $107.39. 10,708,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 6,670,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.99.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $135.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.02.

Get Chevron alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total transaction of $574,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,833. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 37,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 66,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/chevron-cvx-trading-6-3-higher.html.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.