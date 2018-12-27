CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,494 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,906,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,052,000 after acquiring an additional 380,674 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 563,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 252,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,730,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,145,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $214,914.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,276,899.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $68.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

