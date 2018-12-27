ChoicePoint (CPS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on ChoicePoint from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Roth Capital set a $130.00 target price on ChoicePoint and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ChoicePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of ChoicePoint in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChoicePoint presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Shares of ChoicePoint stock opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ChoicePoint has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $146.77.

ChoicePoint (NYSE:CPS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $861.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.09 million. ChoicePoint had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ChoicePoint will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $398,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Edwards bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $978,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 100,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,105.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in ChoicePoint by 7.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in ChoicePoint by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in ChoicePoint by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in ChoicePoint by 3.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ChoicePoint by 88.9% during the third quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

