Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Position Trimmed by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $22,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,158,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,435,000 after acquiring an additional 445,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,100 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 80,441.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,905,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,971 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,921,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,842,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,741,000 after acquiring an additional 944,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $965,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,811.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,780 shares of company stock worth $24,043,597. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $64.86 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

