Churchill Downs (CHDN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

CHDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.33.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $234.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $223.27 and a 52-week high of $314.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shares of Churchill Downs are set to split on the morning of Monday, January 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 31st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 25th.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.87 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $271.47 per share, with a total value of $1,004,439.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,831.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $258.62 per share, with a total value of $504,309.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,825 in the last ninety days. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

