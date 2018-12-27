Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Director R Alex Rankin Purchases 100 Shares

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director R Alex Rankin bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $234.11 per share, with a total value of $23,411.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,804.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHDN traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.56. 182,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,914. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.27 and a 52-week high of $314.60.

Churchill Downs’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, January 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 31st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 25th.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.87 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.33.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

