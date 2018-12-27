CIBC Lowers Cascades (CADNF) to Underperform

CIBC cut shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $7.07 on Monday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

