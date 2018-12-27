Ciena Co. (CIEN) SVP Sells $149,472.96 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Rick Hamilton sold 4,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $149,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ciena stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Ciena had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $889.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 610.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 132,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 173.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 119,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,046,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after buying an additional 62,978 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ciena from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

