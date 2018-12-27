Cineplex (CGX) Given a C$34.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) received a C$34.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cineplex from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

CGX traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 236,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.04. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$22.88 and a 52 week high of C$38.42.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$386.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$405.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.41999994022287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel F. Mcgrath purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.65 per share, with a total value of C$102,600.00.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

