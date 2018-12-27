Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 597.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $3,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,354,759.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $1,356,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,150.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,662 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.87.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

