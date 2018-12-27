Cision Ltd (CISN) Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cision were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cision in the second quarter valued at $30,572,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cision by 338.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,639,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,189 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cision by 204.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,832 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cision in the second quarter valued at $11,885,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cision in the third quarter valued at $7,413,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CISN opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Cision Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. Cision’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cision Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CISN. Deutsche Bank lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

