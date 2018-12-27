Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $349,000 in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (FIHD)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,604,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,701,000 after purchasing an additional 583,087 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FIHD opened at $137.09 on Thursday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a 1-year low of $127.96 and a 1-year high of $191.45.

