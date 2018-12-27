Citigroup (C) Upgraded to “Buy” by Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $49.70 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on C. Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Vining Sparks restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.42.

C opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,839,000 after buying an additional 2,247,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,369.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,839,000 after buying an additional 41,535,375 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,417,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,152,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,679,000 after buying an additional 350,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,607,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,430,000 after buying an additional 79,843 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

