Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Trading 5.5% Higher

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.49. 6,942,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 4,784,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.32 per share, for a total transaction of $508,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,063,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,534,000 after buying an additional 73,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,127,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after buying an additional 866,396 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,917,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,373,920,470,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,697,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,823,000 after buying an additional 55,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

