Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,087 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.51% of Citrix Systems worth $76,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,623.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.76 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 91.46% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wedbush started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $852,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $875,106.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,655. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

