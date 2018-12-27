Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Trading 7.4% Higher

Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 1,238,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,439,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,826,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,568,000 after buying an additional 479,063 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

