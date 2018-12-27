Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 581,827 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 52,558.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,827 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Royal Gold worth $44,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,138,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,153,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,029,000 after purchasing an additional 113,273 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 11.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,830,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,668,000 after purchasing an additional 399,288 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $82.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.46. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.88 million. Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

