Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $33.68 Million Stake in Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 1,228,070.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289,474 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.54% of Cadence Bancorp worth $33,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CADE. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $499,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerry W. Powell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CADE stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

