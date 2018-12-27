Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bank Ozk (OZK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 953,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,201,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.74% of Bank Ozk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,842,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth $411,309,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth $227,092,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth $168,824,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter worth $128,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of OZK stock opened at $22.54 on Thursday. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

WARNING: “Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bank Ozk (OZK)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/clearbridge-investments-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-bank-ozk-ozk.html.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.