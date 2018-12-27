Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund (CEM) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.28. 1,757,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 275,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Get Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st.

In other news, insider Harry D. Cohen sold 58,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $661,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence Murphy sold 6,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $73,795.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,871 shares of company stock worth $754,605.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,323,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,217,000 after buying an additional 696,948 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,552,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,557,000 after buying an additional 50,692 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,004,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,591,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 329,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 253,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/clearbridge-mlp-and-midstream-fund-cem-shares-up-6-2.html.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.