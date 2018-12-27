ClubCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6,253.00 (CLUB)

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, ClubCoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ClubCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00010010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and YoBit. ClubCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6,253.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003102 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ClubCoin Profile

ClubCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 101,720,339 coins. ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ClubCoin is clubcoin.co.

Buying and Selling ClubCoin

ClubCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClubCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClubCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClubCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

