CNX Resources (CNX) Stock Price Up 9.9%

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)’s share price rose 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 3,367,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,079,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.70.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). CNX Resources had a net margin of 54.81% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in CNX Resources by 105.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 585,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 300,612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,345,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after buying an additional 356,452 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in CNX Resources by 446.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 42,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/cnx-resources-cnx-stock-price-up-9-9.html.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.