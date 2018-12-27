Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KOF. Santander upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.50.

KOF opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.98. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a positive return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

