Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 128,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,561. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, insider John Todd Glickson sold 6,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $216,857.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,115.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 51.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 116,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

