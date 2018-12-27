Coinlancer (CL) Price Reaches $0.0039

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $275,043.00 and approximately $2,468.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.81 or 0.11917441 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000304 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00029393 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

CL is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,666,779 tokens. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.