Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after purchasing an additional 347,064 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,171.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 332,647 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,119,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,726,000 after purchasing an additional 309,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,717,000 after purchasing an additional 272,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,588,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,732,000 after purchasing an additional 233,598 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $413,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 361,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,750 in the last 90 days. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.79 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 70.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 485.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

