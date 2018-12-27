Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $54.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of CMCO opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $660.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.73. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $217.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.91 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $8,991,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,651,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 14.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,635,000 after purchasing an additional 157,958 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 33.9% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 620,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 157,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 54.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

