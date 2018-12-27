Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €8.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CBK. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.79 ($11.38).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.73 ($6.67) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 12 month high of €13.82 ($16.07).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.