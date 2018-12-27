Commscope (COMM) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.25. Approximately 2,638,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,043,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

COMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cross Research raised Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Commscope had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Granow acquired 4,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander W. Pease acquired 40,000 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $748,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 76,500 shares of company stock worth $1,442,400. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in Commscope during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Commscope by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commscope by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Commscope during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Commscope during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Commscope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

