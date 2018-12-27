Comparing Big Rock Brewery (BRBMF) & Kirin (KNBWY)

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) and Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

0.2% of Kirin shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Big Rock Brewery has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirin has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and Kirin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Brewery $35.91 million 0.84 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A Kirin $16.62 billion 1.12 $2.15 billion $1.54 13.27

Kirin has higher revenue and earnings than Big Rock Brewery.

Dividends

Kirin pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Big Rock Brewery does not pay a dividend. Kirin pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and Kirin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Brewery 0.59% 0.76% 0.53% Kirin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Big Rock Brewery and Kirin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Rock Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Big Rock Brewery beats Kirin on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc. produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names. The company also exports its products to Korea. It sells its products to and through provincial liquor boards, as well as beverages, food, and merchandise on company-owned and operated premises to end consumers. Big Rock Brewery Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals Business. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, fruit juices, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and biosimilars and diagnostics products. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.