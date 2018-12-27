Comparing Senmiao Technology (AIHS) & Zurich Insurance Group (ZURVY)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Senmiao Technology does not pay a dividend. Zurich Insurance Group pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology N/A N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Senmiao Technology and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.2% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Zurich Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $500,000.00 204.97 -$9.85 million N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group $63.96 billion 0.69 $3.00 billion $1.99 14.66

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, China.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, automotive, and cyber risk insurance products; and international programs, risk engineering, claims, and captive services. In addition, it offers employee benefits and group risk solutions, corporate investment plans, multi-employer savings plans, pension plans, captive services, and pooling solutions, as well as international programs for employees. Further, the company provides non-claims administrative and management services to the farmers' exchanges; and reinsurance services. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

