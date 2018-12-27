Comparing The Hackett Group (HCKT) and Pharma Bio Serv (PBSV)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharma Bio Serv has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hackett Group and Pharma Bio Serv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $285.86 million 1.64 $27.35 million $0.76 20.87 Pharma Bio Serv $15.58 million 1.56 -$1.41 million ($0.06) -17.33

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma Bio Serv. Pharma Bio Serv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hackett Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.8% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.6% of Pharma Bio Serv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Hackett Group and Pharma Bio Serv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pharma Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hackett Group currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.02%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Pharma Bio Serv.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and Pharma Bio Serv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 11.48% 22.48% 14.18% Pharma Bio Serv -14.93% 0.49% 0.41%

Dividends

The Hackett Group pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pharma Bio Serv pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. The Hackett Group pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pharma Bio Serv pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hackett Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Pharma Bio Serv is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Pharma Bio Serv on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, shared service centers, and working capital management. Its business transformation programs help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise; ERP, enterprise performance management, and analytic solutions help clients in enhancing the value of their investments in enterprise software and business analytics; and SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration, as well as off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Pharma Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm with a laboratory testing facility in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil markets. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The company's technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. It also offers microbiological and chemical testing services through its lab; and technical trainings/seminars. The company markets its services through industry trade shows, professional conventions, industry publications, and seminars. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

