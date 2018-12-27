Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Shares Sold by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 56.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 48.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,383,000 after buying an additional 164,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

In related news, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $48,229.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $51,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $159,279 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Noble Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $549.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Shares Sold by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/comtech-telecomm-corp-cmtl-shares-sold-by-bluemountain-capital-management-llc.html.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.