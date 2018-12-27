Conduent Inc (CNDT) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Conduent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Conduent to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Conduent alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Conduent by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,504,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,207,000 after purchasing an additional 141,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Conduent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,504,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,207,000 after purchasing an additional 141,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,173,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,074,000 after purchasing an additional 104,690 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,788,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNDT traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.40. 24,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,511. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Conduent’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conduent will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Read More: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.