Coni Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18,200.00 (CONI)

Coni (CURRENCY:CONI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Coni has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $18,200.00 worth of Coni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coni has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Coni token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.60 or 0.11949674 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000265 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00029265 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Coni Token Profile

Coni (CONI) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2018. Coni’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Coni’s official Twitter account is @coinbene. Coni’s official website is www.coinbene.com. Coni’s official message board is www.coinbene.com/#/coniactivity.

Coni Token Trading

Coni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

