Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

CNFR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Conifer in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Conifer from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,122. The company has a market cap of $35.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.74. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). Conifer had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conifer will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Conifer news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $229,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 52.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

