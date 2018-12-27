ConocoPhillips (COP) Trading Up 7.9%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.53 and last traded at $61.50. Approximately 7,235,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 6,648,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on COP shares. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 203.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,006.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

