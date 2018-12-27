Continental (CON) PT Set at €210.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €210.00 ($244.19) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CON has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €184.00 ($213.95) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €190.00 ($220.93) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €211.00 ($245.35) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($253.49) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €178.48 ($207.54).

ETR CON opened at €122.70 ($142.67) on Tuesday. Continental has a 52 week low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 52 week high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

