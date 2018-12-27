Contrasting 111 (YI) and Dougherty’s Pharmacy (MYDP)

111 (NASDAQ:YI) and Dougherty’s Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:MYDP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of 111 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Dougherty’s Pharmacy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 111 and Dougherty’s Pharmacy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 111 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dougherty’s Pharmacy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 111 and Dougherty’s Pharmacy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 111 $145.00 million 3.58 -$37.56 million N/A N/A Dougherty’s Pharmacy $40.21 million 0.01 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Dougherty’s Pharmacy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 111.

Profitability

This table compares 111 and Dougherty’s Pharmacy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 111 N/A N/A N/A Dougherty’s Pharmacy -6.05% -79.29% -10.64%

Summary

111 beats Dougherty’s Pharmacy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. It also offers a suite of cloud-based solutions and Internet-based software services, including the provision of access to business applications and service modules, such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, online medical consultation, e-prescriptions, digital contract sales organization, and precision marketing. In addition, the company is involved in warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, and consulting activities; and software development and information technology support businesses. As of June 30, 2018, 111, Inc. had a network of 12 offline retail pharmacies branded as Yi Hao Pharmacy in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Kunshan. It services pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical professionals and consumers. The company was formerly known as New Peak Group and changed its name to 111, Inc. in April 2018. 111, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Dougherty’s Pharmacy Company Profile

Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc., an investment firm, focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing community based pharmacies in the Southwest Region of the United States. Its flagship store is Dougherty's Pharmacy, a turn-key multi-service pharmacy located in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as Ascendant Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. in May 2017. Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

