Contrasting ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (ALPMY) and Apricus Biosciences (APRI)

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) and Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and Apricus Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR $12.00 billion 2.12 $1.48 billion N/A N/A Apricus Biosciences $5.76 million 0.93 $320,000.00 ($0.99) -0.19

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Apricus Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and Apricus Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR 1 2 0 0 1.67 Apricus Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Apricus Biosciences has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Apricus Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apricus Biosciences is more favorable than ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR.

Dividends

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Apricus Biosciences does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Apricus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Apricus Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apricus Biosciences has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and Apricus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR 13.49% 13.46% 9.37% Apricus Biosciences N/A -216.45% -153.13%

Summary

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR beats Apricus Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR

Astellas Pharma Inc. manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent. It also provides Celecox, an anti-inflammatory agent; Lipitor, a treatment for hypercholesterolemia; Micardis/Micombi/Micamlo, a treatment for hypertension; Symbicort for the treatment for adult bronchial asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Bonoteo for the treatment for osteoporosis; Suglat for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; and Repatha for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. In addition, it offers Lexiscan, a pharmacologic stress agent; Tarceva, a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer; CRESEMBA, a azole antifungal; and Dificlir, a novel treatment for CDI. Additionally, it is developing enzalutamide, gilteritinib, enfortumab vedotin, zolbetuximab, roxadustat, and fezolinetant for oncology indications. Astellas Pharma Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Apricus Biosciences

Apricus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The company develops Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and RayVa, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Raynaud's phenomenon associated with scleroderma. It has a license and stock issuance agreement with Forendo Pharma Ltd. to develop and commercialize fispemifene, a tissue-specific selective estrogen receptor modulator to treat symptomatic secondary hypogonadism, chronic prostatitis, and lower urinary tract symptoms in men. Apricus Biosciences, Inc. operates in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as NexMed, Inc. and changed its name to Apricus Biosciences, Inc. in September 2010. Apricus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

