Contrasting Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) & Global Indemnity (GBLI)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) and Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Global Indemnity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $242.14 billion 2.00 $44.94 billion $8,790.96 33.54 Global Indemnity $485.52 million 1.03 -$9.55 million N/A N/A

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and Global Indemnity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hathaway currently has a consensus price target of $378,000.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.20%. Given Berkshire Hathaway’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berkshire Hathaway is more favorable than Global Indemnity.

Dividends

Global Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Berkshire Hathaway does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Global Indemnity shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Global Indemnity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Global Indemnity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 25.50% 6.20% 3.14% Global Indemnity -1.25% 2.21% 0.79%

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Global Indemnity on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings. This segment primarily serves small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Personal Lines segment offers specialty personal lines and agricultural coverage, including agriculture, mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, collectibles, and watersports primarily through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third party treaty reinsurance solutions to specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies; and professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

