Contrasting Century Casinos (CNTY) & Hilton Hotels (HLT)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) and Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Century Casinos and Hilton Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hilton Hotels 0 5 13 1 2.79

Century Casinos currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.05%. Hilton Hotels has a consensus target price of $84.80, indicating a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Hilton Hotels.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Hilton Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Century Casinos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Hilton Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hilton Hotels pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Century Casinos does not pay a dividend. Hilton Hotels pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilton Hotels has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Century Casinos and Hilton Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos -1.50% 1.63% 1.11% Hilton Hotels 15.51% 63.76% 5.58%

Risk & Volatility

Century Casinos has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilton Hotels has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Century Casinos and Hilton Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $154.07 million 1.33 $6.25 million $0.45 15.44 Hilton Hotels $9.14 billion 2.26 $1.26 billion $2.00 34.76

Hilton Hotels has higher revenue and earnings than Century Casinos. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilton Hotels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hilton Hotels beats Century Casinos on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The company also manages cruise ship-based casinos; and provides gaming services in Argentina. As of March 9, 2018, it operated 14 ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands. The company operates in North America, South America, and Central America, including all Caribbean nations; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific. As of September 24, 2018, it had approximately 5,400 properties with approximately 880,000 rooms in 106 countries and territories. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

