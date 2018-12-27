Contrasting Genprex (GNPX) & Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Genprex shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Genprex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Genprex and Blueprint Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blueprint Medicines 0 0 5 0 3.00

Genprex currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 194.12%. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus target price of $102.75, indicating a potential upside of 104.48%. Given Genprex’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genprex is more favorable than Blueprint Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Genprex and Blueprint Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex N/A -163.85% -144.67% Blueprint Medicines -455.15% -36.72% -30.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genprex and Blueprint Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex N/A N/A -$3.31 million N/A N/A Blueprint Medicines $21.43 million 102.92 -$148.11 million ($3.92) -12.82

Genprex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blueprint Medicines.

Summary

Genprex beats Blueprint Medicines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy biotechnology company, develops immunogene therapy products for treating cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Oncoprex, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company is also conducting preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with targeted therapies in other solid tumors, and with immunotherapies in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, a discovery program targeting the kinase ALK2 for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, a rare genetic disease caused by mutations in the ALK2 gene, ACVR1. The company has an agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

