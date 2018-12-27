Contrasting Globus Maritime (GLBS) and Seacor (CKH)

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) and Seacor (NYSE:CKH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Globus Maritime and Seacor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $14.42 million 0.58 -$6.47 million N/A N/A Seacor $577.89 million 1.17 $61.64 million $1.29 28.64

Seacor has higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Seacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Seacor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Globus Maritime has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacor has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and Seacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime -20.44% -8.12% -3.87% Seacor 16.80% 3.88% 1.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Globus Maritime and Seacor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacor 0 1 0 0 2.00

Seacor has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.14%. Given Seacor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seacor is more favorable than Globus Maritime.

Summary

Seacor beats Globus Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited is a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc., a diversified holding company, engages in transportation, and logistics and risk management consultancy businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment owns and operates a diversified fleet of marine transportation, and towing and bunkering assets. This segment also operates carriers for the United States coastwise trade of crude oil, petroleum, and chemical products; and owns and operates dry bulk carriers. In addition, the company's Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services segment provides terminal support and technical ship management services, as well as pure car/truck carrier, liner, and short-sea transportation services. Its Inland Transportation & Logistics Services segment markets and operates river transportation equipment for moving agricultural and industrial commodities and containers, and petroleum products; owns and operates multi-modal terminal facilities; and operates barge fleeting locations and transshipment terminal. The company's Witt O'Brien's segment provides resilience solutions for areas of critical infrastructure. The company also engages in lending and leasing activities; and agricultural commodity trading and logistics business; and provision of general aviation services. SEACOR Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

