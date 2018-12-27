Contrasting Grow Condos (GRWC) & I.D. Systems (IDSY)

Grow Condos (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Condos and I.D. Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Condos -543.32% N/A -91.26% I.D. Systems -7.35% -10.16% -5.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grow Condos and I.D. Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Condos 0 0 0 0 N/A I.D. Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

I.D. Systems has a consensus price target of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 79.70%. Given I.D. Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe I.D. Systems is more favorable than Grow Condos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of I.D. Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Grow Condos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of I.D. Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grow Condos and I.D. Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Condos $330,000.00 19.12 -$2.48 million N/A N/A I.D. Systems $40.95 million 2.38 -$3.87 million N/A N/A

Grow Condos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than I.D. Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Grow Condos has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, I.D. Systems has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

I.D. Systems beats Grow Condos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Condos

Grow Condos, Inc. operates as a real estate purchaser, developer, and manager of specific use industrial properties in the United States. It provides condo style turn-key grow facilities to support cannabis growers. The company is also involved in the development, lease, ownership, and provision of investment sales opportunities for commercial industrial properties focused in the cannabis production arena. In addition, it offers tenants the option to lease, lease to purchase, or buy the condo warehouse units. Further, the company operates Lake Selmac resort that offers fishing, swimming, boating, RV parking, tent camping, and cabin accommodation facilities. Grow Condos, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Eagle Point, Oregon.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets. It offers industrial truck asset management and connected vehicles products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customer's computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the system's database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. It also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, I.D. Systems, Inc. offers hardware and software solutions, as well as hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service covering system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company markets and sells its wireless solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

