Contrasting IEG (IEGH) & World Acceptance (WRLD)

IEG (OTCMKTS:IEGH) and World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IEG and World Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A World Acceptance $548.71 million 1.78 $53.69 million $7.71 12.84

World Acceptance has higher revenue and earnings than IEG.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IEG and World Acceptance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IEG 0 0 1 0 3.00 World Acceptance 2 0 0 0 1.00

IEG presently has a consensus price target of $0.80, indicating a potential upside of ∞. World Acceptance has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential downside of 25.75%. Given IEG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IEG is more favorable than World Acceptance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of IEG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of World Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of IEG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of World Acceptance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IEG and World Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEG N/A N/A N/A World Acceptance 4.43% 14.37% 8.93%

Dividends

IEG pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share. World Acceptance does not pay a dividend.

Summary

World Acceptance beats IEG on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IEG

IEG Holdings Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides online unsecured consumer loans to individuals. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its unsecured consumer loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 19 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. IEG Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services. In addition, the company markets and sells credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, and unemployment insurance in connection with its loans; and develops and provides software solutions for the consumer finance industry. It serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, such as banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses, and credit card lenders. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated 1,308 branches in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, as well as Mexico. World Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

